Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Police confirm body found at crime scene in South Memphis

The scene on Chestnut Street.
The scene on Chestnut Street.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin and Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A large police presence emerged in South Memphis where authorities confirmed a body was found.

Multiple agencies are at the scene and the area is off by police tape.

A police helicopter also hovered the area.

There is no confirmation of the crime scene being related to Eliza Fletcher’s disappearance.

MPD released the following tweet:

A mile away, Memphis police and Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies were outside Hamilton High School in mobile command centers.

Shelby County Emergency Management, Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies, and Homeland Security Command Center are still at the location.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Deputies investigate shooting on Highland Avenue in Augusta
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Three arrested in Burke County drug bust
Generic ambulance photo
Accidental shooting shooting causes injuries in Augusta
Baby gators at Brick Pond Park.
Baby gators are grabbing some attention in North Augusta
The lighthouse at Hunting Island State Park near Beaufort.
Bigfoot sighting reported at South Carolina state park

Latest News

The man charged with kidnapping a Tennessee woman jogging near the University of Memphis last...
Clues lead to an arrest of Memphis kidnapping suspect
Evans car show
How a nationwide car show is helping local charity comfort ailing kids
Ryan Duke on the witness stand on Tuesday in his trial for the 2005 death and disappearance of...
No new trial for man convicted in Ga. teacher’s death
Outread
What the Tech: Learn about Outread, the app of the day