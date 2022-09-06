Orangeburg residents have had their fill of flooding

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - People living in Orangeburg County saw some severe flooding hit the area just last week.

And there was more rain Monday.

Among those affected were Mary and Johnny Abrahams, who’ve been living in the same house in Orangeburg County for more than 20 years.

They say the flooding from last week was the worst they’ve ever seen, and they fear that as time goes on, it’ll only get worse if the city doesn’t fix it.

“You couldn’t get through this road, it was so full of water, you know,” said Mary Abrahams.

She says the roads were swallowed with water following heavy rain last week, and it’s not the first time.

“About as high as the step, it don’t never come over it, but it’s about that high,” she described while pointing at her front porch.

And a green algae buildup indicates just how high those waters get. Within just a few minutes of the downpour, deep puddles began forming, but Abrahams says the trouble goes beyond that.

“We got a back ditch back here and it comes up about as high as that back ditch and it comes all the way out, right on through our lot,” she said.

She says when it begins to fill up, the water along with all of its trash overflows into the roadway.

“If it really rains, it seem like a freight train is coming through here. That’s how strong the water is,” said Johnny Abrahams.

He says his mother lived in this house before him more than 50 years ago and even then, the flooding was severe. He blames it on a poor drainage system running throughout the county.

He said: “The main pipe on the road right there, it’s got a cap on it, and when rain come through it flood with so much water that it push the top of it up. And it causes the raw sewage and paper and all of that stuff and they have to put line down in front of my house.”

He says cleaning the drains would be an easy and cheap fix.

“They need to keep it clean and cut out, if you do it every year or every other year, you wouldn’t have that problem with the water backing up,” he said.

He said a state agency came and cleaned out the ditch in his backyard, which alleviated the flooding for a while, but that was five years ago.

The city administrator couldn’t be reached for comment due to the Labor Day holiday.

