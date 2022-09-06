Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

No new trial for man convicted in Ga. teacher’s death

By Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The man convicted of concealing the death of an Irwin County teacher and beauty queen in Wilcox County was denied a new trial.

Bo Dukes appealed his March 2019 conviction on Wilcox County charges for the death and disappearance of Tara Grinstead.

MORE | Family still waiting for answers on Aiken County missing mom

Dukes’ lawyers said the trial court should not have admitted his confessions and statements to investigators during the trial. In his appeal, Dukes’ lawyers also argued that his convictions should have been merged during sentencing.

The court said they found no error in Dukes’ trial or sentencing and denied a new trial or change of his 25-year sentence.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Deputies investigate shooting on Highland Avenue in Augusta
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Three arrested in Burke County drug bust
Generic ambulance photo
Accidental shooting shooting causes injuries in Augusta
Baby gators at Brick Pond Park.
Baby gators are grabbing some attention in North Augusta
The lighthouse at Hunting Island State Park near Beaufort.
Bigfoot sighting reported at South Carolina state park

Latest News

Evans car show
How a nationwide car show is helping local charity comfort ailing kids
Outread
What the Tech: Learn about Outread, the app of the day
Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
Miracle Monday: Even small donations can make a big difference for young patients
Shepeard Community Blood Center holds toy drive for Children's Hospital of Georgia.
Toy drive for Children’s Hospital tackles 2 problems at once