Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Man charged after real estate agent fends off assailant

Brailan Dasun Glover
Brailan Dasun Glover(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 24-year-old Warrenville man is charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault after he allegedly trapped a real estate agent.

The incident happened Sept. 1 at an Aiken County address, according to deputies.

MORE | Aiken man charged in sexual incidents with 4 children

The real estate agent was showing the home, and as she finished up, Brailan Dasun Glover asked her to enter a room and help him with a window.

The victim said she got between the window and a bed in a tight space and was working on the window when she realized Glover had put a hand on either side, hindering her movements as he had exposed himself.

She managed to push him off her and ran out of the house.

Glover was arrested and booked into Aiken County jail on charges of kidnapping and second-degree assault and battery, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

MORE | Ex-teacher enters plea in sexual contact of student

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Deputies investigate shooting on Highland Avenue in Augusta
Generic ambulance photo
Accidental shooting causes injuries in Augusta, officials say
Krystal Anderson
Family frustrated by lack of answers on missing mom
Columbia County Sheriff's Office generic
2nd person in a week injured by traffic in front of a school
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard