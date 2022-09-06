Man charged after real estate agent fends off assailant

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 24-year-old Warrenville man is charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault after he allegedly trapped a real estate agent.

The incident happened Sept. 1 at an Aiken County address, according to deputies.

The real estate agent was showing the home, and as she finished up, Brailan Dasun Glover asked her to enter a room and help him with a window.

The victim said she got between the window and a bed in a tight space and was working on the window when she realized Glover had put a hand on either side, hindering her movements as he had exposed himself.

She managed to push him off her and ran out of the house.

Glover was arrested and booked into Aiken County jail on charges of kidnapping and second-degree assault and battery, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

