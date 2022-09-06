Kids can interact with exciting vehicles at Augusta, Aiken events

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kids who are curious about mighty machines will get a chance to see them up close at two local events.

Meet-a-Machine at the Augusta Regional Airport gives kids the opportunity to see, touch and learn about emergency response vehicles, planes, aircraft equipment, construction equipment and other machines.

Meet-a-Machine will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 17 near Hangar One at Augusta Regional Airport.

Tickets are $5 per adult. Children 12 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at https://flyags.ticketleap.com/meet-a-machine-2022.

Proceeds will help support research into the causes, prevention, diagnosis, treatments and cures of childhood cancers.

Meanwhile in Aiken

The Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will host the 20th annual Touch-a-Truck event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 1. The free event will offer opportunities for children to climb, sit and explore various vehicles at the Odell Weeks Center soccer field, 1700 Whiskey Road.

For a more sensory friendly experience, families may visit from 9-10 a.m. for limited sounds and lights.

A variety of vehicles will be available for children to enjoy, plus families can enjoy a ride on the trackless train, inflatables, a game truck and treats from various food vendors.

This year’s event will also feature a Power Wheels derby. Registration for the derby is $5, and participants must be 8 years of age or younger and provide their own Power Wheel. Kids can register at any city recreation facility.

