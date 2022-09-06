Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Judge rules firing squads and electrocutions unconstitutional in SC

The firing squad chamber.
The firing squad chamber.(South Carolina Department of Corrections)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County judge ruled Tuesday that firing squads and executions are unconstitutional in South Carolina.

Judge Jocelyn Newman ruled in the case involving four death row inmates against the State of South Carolina. She granted declaratory and injunctive relief for the inmates, writing,

“In 2021, South Carolina turned back the clock and became the only state in the country in which a person may be forced into the electric chair if he refuses to elect how he will die. In doing so, the General Assembly ignored advances in scientific research and evolving standards of humanity and decency.”

Newman’s ruling found the state’s use of firing squads and electrocution is in violation of the SC Constitution and its prohibition on cruel, corporal, or unusual punishments. It additionally said the state is permanently prevented from executing the inmates by electrocution or firing squad.

One of the inmates in the lawsuit, Richard Bernard Moore, was scheduled earlier in the year to be the first person executed by firing squad in the state after the legislature added the option for prisoner executions. Through legal appeals, Moore’s execution was delayed while the court considered the case.

RELATED COVERAGE

We have embedded the full order below.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Deputies investigate shooting on Highland Avenue in Augusta
Generic ambulance photo
Accidental shooting causes injuries in Augusta, officials say
Columbia County Sheriff's Office generic
2nd person in a week injured by traffic in front of a school
Krystal Anderson
Family frustrated by lack of answers on missing mom
Stefanie Jones
Babysitter slept as tot wandered in Martinez, deputies say

Latest News

Up to $50,000 reward for information on the Millbrook twins case
DHEC gives update on COVID-19 and monkeypox
DHEC gives COVID-19, monkeypox updates
DHEC gives COVID-19, monkeypox updates
Regency Mall
Old Regency Mall project expected to cost $200 million
Up to $50,000 reward for information on Millbrook twins case
Up to $50,000 reward for information on Millbrook twins case