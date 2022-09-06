Submit Photos/Videos
How a nationwide car show is helping local charity comfort ailing kids

Evans car show
Evans car show(WRDW)
By Maria Sellers
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Labor Day weekend brought hundreds of Mustangs and even more car enthusiasts to the Columbia County Performing Arts Center.

Organizers only put on a handful of shows across the country.

And the largest one was in Evans.

More than 300 new, old, and classic cars filled the plaza.

MORE COVERAGE:

It’s about more than a love of cars; it’s a drive to help the local charity, the Rebecca Erryn Moon Foundation.

“Rebecca passed away when she was 5 years old of neuroblastoma, so Chris and Angie Moon, who are the parents of Rebecca, decided they wanted to do something to help kids with cancer,” said Michael Kessler, vice president of the foundation.

The organization has been around for more than two decades.

“Since 2000, we have given out probably over 100,000 bags of love to our kids in the hospitals,” Kessler said.

The bags filled with toys and other gifts – and at Christmas, stuffed bears.

Mike Anchor and Don Blackstock, show co-chairs, say they go all over the country helping other clubs raise money for charities.

People drive from afar for the shows.

People like Ann and Dave Moore, from Dahlonega.

“It’s a blessing that they can raise a lot of money for the children,” Ann Moore said. “That’s always a good thing.”

And the foundation is grateful for the support it gets.

“We’re truly grateful and blessed for all the proceeds that come from the Mustang Club,” Kessler said.

