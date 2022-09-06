Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Georgia man raising up the next generation of beekeepers

By Sawyer Buccy and Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Working with Honey Bees might seem scary to some, but a Georgia man is using the pollinators to raise up the next generation of beekeepers. He is also trying to make sure the beekeeping space, is open to everyone.

“You have to come out here with nothing on your mind, otherwise the bees, they can feel that energy,” said Georgia beekeeper Bill Crumpler.

There is a certain kind of person, who can look at new beginnings, and see the future.

“I love working with kids. I feel like that is the next generation,” said Bill.

Bill’s connection to nature is a priority and beekeeping has become an extension of that.

“When I started to know bees better, I started to like bees,” said 7-year-old, Kendall Rae Johnson.

Bill works with adults and kids and teaches them how beekeeping works. He says he’s trying to make sure, future generations have a connection to nature that they cannot ignore; while also making sure other black people, feel safe and welcome in the beekeeping space.

“There is an unfair portrayal of beekeeping, you might not see as many black people beekeeping so, starting off at a younger age and showing how important bees are to the ecosystem is my main focus,” said Bill.

Some of Bill’s hives are sitting in the forest of Campbellton Creek Nature Park. This is a property purchased by the nonprofit, Southeastern Trust for Parks & Land, for the sole purpose of becoming a peaceful and protected sanctuary for the community.

Southeastern Trust For Parks and Land MORE INFO:

”The access to a place to be quiet, walk in nature, do exactly what we are doing here, it is just so good for health,” said, Executive Director of Southeastern Trust for Parks & Land, Bill Jones.

The park runs like a community, everyone is doing their part, while keeping the future in mind.

”They have to work together in order to survive,” said Bill.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County Sheriff's Office generic
2nd person in a week injured by traffic in front of a school
Stefanie Jones
Babysitter slept as tot wandered in Martinez, deputies say
Credit union robbery at AU
AU police seek suspect in robbery at credit union
Krystal Anderson
Family frustrated by lack of answers on missing mom
Brailan Dasun Glover
Suspect arrested after real estate agent fends off assailant

Latest News

Touch a Truck
Kids can interact with exciting vehicles at Augusta, Aiken events
Evans car show
Nationwide car show helps local charity comfort ailing kids
One on One with Richard Rogers│ Army General talks about Cyber Command Center
One on One with Richard Rogers│ Update on Cyber Command
Louisiana lawmakers advance bill making it easier for nurse practitioners to practice without...
Health roundup: Resource fair, cancer walk, COVID tests set
Aiken Technical College
Education roundup: Aiken Tech raises $27,000 for scholarships