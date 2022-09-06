Georgia man raising up the next generation of beekeepers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Working with Honey Bees might seem scary to some, but a Georgia man is using the pollinators to raise up the next generation of beekeepers. He is also trying to make sure the beekeeping space, is open to everyone.

“You have to come out here with nothing on your mind, otherwise the bees, they can feel that energy,” said Georgia beekeeper Bill Crumpler.

There is a certain kind of person, who can look at new beginnings, and see the future.

“I love working with kids. I feel like that is the next generation,” said Bill.

Bill’s connection to nature is a priority and beekeeping has become an extension of that.

“When I started to know bees better, I started to like bees,” said 7-year-old, Kendall Rae Johnson.

Bill works with adults and kids and teaches them how beekeeping works. He says he’s trying to make sure, future generations have a connection to nature that they cannot ignore; while also making sure other black people, feel safe and welcome in the beekeeping space.

“There is an unfair portrayal of beekeeping, you might not see as many black people beekeeping so, starting off at a younger age and showing how important bees are to the ecosystem is my main focus,” said Bill.

Some of Bill’s hives are sitting in the forest of Campbellton Creek Nature Park. This is a property purchased by the nonprofit, Southeastern Trust for Parks & Land, for the sole purpose of becoming a peaceful and protected sanctuary for the community.

”The access to a place to be quiet, walk in nature, do exactly what we are doing here, it is just so good for health,” said, Executive Director of Southeastern Trust for Parks & Land, Bill Jones.

The park runs like a community, everyone is doing their part, while keeping the future in mind.

”They have to work together in order to survive,” said Bill.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.