DHEC gives update on COVID-19 and monkeypox

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the COVID pandemic has finally started to wind down, it may feel like another is on the rise with monkeypox.

The Department of Health and Environmental says, that’s not the case.

Dr. Brannon Traxler with DHEC gave updates on both COVID and monkeypox as vaccines become more widely available for both.

A new COVID vaccine that targets the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariant will soon be available. People 12 and up will be able to get the Pfizer shot. People 18 and up will be able to get the Moderna shot.

Traxler says you should wait two months after your last dose or three months after having COVID before you get the vaccine, and they should be available statewide by the end of the week.

With the school year ramping up, Traxler says they no longer require schools to report every case, just outbreaks. She says the best thing parents can do for their kids is get them vaccinated.

“We do know that there will be cases and outbreaks, just like we have flu cases and outbreaks every year. Our goal is to work with schools, just like with flu, and keep those to a minimum,” she said

As for monkeypox, vaccines are available for men who have sex with men and anyone getting HIV prep. The vaccines are not recommended for healthcare workers or the general public.

Traxler wanted to be clear that this is not another COVID-19 pandemic. Monkeypox is much harder to transmit, but she says it is strange to see this big of an outbreak.

“It has not been something that we see in outbreak status really outside of specific countries in Africa. While you may have sporadic cases in Europe or North America, we just don’t see the outbreak status like we’re seeing right now. So that’s what makes this unusual,” she said.

To schedule a monkeypox appointment, call 888-472-3432 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday or go to scdhec.gov

To find a COVID vaccination, visit vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov

