Deputies still searching for missing man in Richmond County

Eddie Ruffin
Eddie Ruffin(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The search continues for an Augusta man who’s been missing for more than a week.

Eddie Ruffin, 72, was last seen Aug. 27 in the 3800 block of Mike Padgett Highway in the area of Castle Pines Mobile Home Park, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

He may be suffering from dementia and has trouble walking without his walker, which he left at the residence.

He’s known to frequent the Food Lion on Mike Padgett Highway.

He’s described as having black and gray hair and brown eyes. He’s 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. Deputies also released photos of him.

Anyone with information on Ruffin is urged to contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at 706-821-1048 or 706-821-1080.

