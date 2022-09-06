Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cooler than average highs will stick around most of this week, courtesy of persistent cloud cover and elevated rain chances. Highs will be mainly in the mid/upper 80s all week. Today and Wednesday look like they could be just a bit drier, so those days may be just a tad warmer with highs possibly reaching 90 degrees. Daily scattered rain chances will continue next week, mainly in the afternoon and early evening so be sure to keep the rain gear close by each day.

Wet weather expected throughout the week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms today and Wednesday with increasing coverage and heavy rain possible Thursday through the weekend. Flooding could be a threat later this week with any repeated rounds of heavy rain. Near to below normal afternoon highs are expected.

Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms begin increasing as we set up for a wet end to the work week.

Persistently high moisture combined with a weak stationary front near the area will create multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms as we head into this coming weekend. Highs will remain cooler than average in the low to mid 80s.

We are also keeping a close eye on the tropics. Danielle is a Category 1 hurricane, but will not impact the U.S. mainland. Earl formed late this past Friday night just north of the Lesser Antilles. The current forecast from the National Hurricane Center keeps Earl out at sea and calls for it to also strengthen from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane in the next 48-72 hours.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.