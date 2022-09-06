Submit Photos/Videos
Coroner identifies second body found at UofSC campus

By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford confirmed the identity of a person found dead at UofSC.

Stephen J. Black, 20, of Greenville was discovered on Friday, Sept. 2 at around 8:30 a.m.

Black was the second person found dead on campus. Rutherford previously identified Anna Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia.

The coroner’s office has not released a cause of death but says they are working with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and campus police in the investigation.

SLED officials said the deaths happened at separate locations and appear to be unrelated.

