Clothing dye spill backs up traffic near exit 66 on I-85 South

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Emergency Management announced that a textile/clothing dye spill is causing traffic issues near exit 66 along I-85 South on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said the dye is covering two lanes of I-85 south, and it will be a while before a contractor can clean it up.

According to officials, the dye is organic and used for textiles and clothing.

Officials are warning drivers to avoid the area if possible as traffic continues to move slowly.

