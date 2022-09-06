Submit Photos/Videos
Baby sitter slept as tot wandered in Martinez, deputies say

Columbia County Sheriff's Office
Columbia County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A baby sitter was charged Tuesday after a 3-year-old was found wandering, deputies said.

The boy was found in the area of Palmetto Drive and Colonial Road in Martinez, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. 

Deputies posted his photo on social media and child welfare workers were contacted.

Deputies said hey eventually found the child’s residence in the 300 block of Deerwood Court.

The child’s baby sitter, Stefanie Jones, 37, of Martinez, was in the bed sleeping and was not aware that the child was out of the residence, deputies reported.

Child welfare workers turned the child over to a family friend, since the mother is working in Michigan. 

Jones was arrested and charged with deprivation of a minor, deputies reported. 

