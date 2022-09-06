Augusta Regional Airport looks for local talent to make terminal art

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Regional Airport (AGS) is searching for some local area artists and musicians to create art displays for two airport terminals.

Still art, 2-D and 3-D pieces will be selected for the General Aviation Terminal and Commercial Airline Terminal.

The pieces must be able to fit within a locked display case with these dimensions: 65.5″ height x 34″ width x 22″ depth or 46″ height x 67.5″ width x 19″ depth.

Musicians are also invited to perform inside the terminals during the busiest travels times of the year at Christmas of this year and at next year’s Masters. These performers would be required to play acoustically due to the capacity of the venue.

If you would like to apply for either of these opportunities, please see the details below:

Still Art: Please mail or email 6 to 10 examples of your work, via photographs, to Lauren Smith at 1501 Aviation Way, Augusta, GA 30906. For more information, you can contact Smith at lsmith@augustaga.gov

Live Art/Music: Please fill out the required application by visiting, www.FlyAGS.com

The deadline to submit applications will be September 23. All submissions will be evaluated by the Augusta Regional Airport Art Committee.

Only those applications filled to their entirety will be considered for evaluation. Those artists selected will be contacted directly for scheduling.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.