Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

AU police seek man who tried to rob credit union

By Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University sent out an alert Tuesday afternoon about an armed robbery in an area under the jurisdiction of campus police.

AU said it happened at the Health Center Credit Union, 1424 Walton Way. A Black male approximately 60 years old passed a note to a teller, AU said.

Health Center Credit Union robbery suspect
Health Center Credit Union robbery suspect(Contributed)

He wore a denim jacket, had a white cloth pulled over his head and had a red bag, AU reported.

No money was taken.

Authorities released a photo of the suspect and asked anyone with information to contact detectives at 706-721-8104 or 706-721-8073 or by email at police@augusta.edu.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Deputies investigate shooting on Highland Avenue in Augusta
Generic ambulance photo
Accidental shooting causes injuries in Augusta, officials say
Krystal Anderson
Family frustrated by lack of answers on missing mom
Columbia County Sheriff's Office generic
2nd person in a week injured by traffic in front of a school
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard

Latest News

Brailan Dasun Glover
Man charged after real estate agent fends off assailant
Charleston Durand Horton
Aiken man charged in sexual incidents with 4 children
MM
[FULL} Morning Mix- Swag Gala, fighting procrastination, and more!
MM
Crystal Pearson and Quinn Shelt talk about Swag Gala