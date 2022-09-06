AU police seek man who tried to rob credit union

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University sent out an alert Tuesday afternoon about an armed robbery in an area under the jurisdiction of campus police.

AU said it happened at the Health Center Credit Union, 1424 Walton Way. A Black male approximately 60 years old passed a note to a teller, AU said.

Health Center Credit Union robbery suspect (Contributed)

He wore a denim jacket, had a white cloth pulled over his head and had a red bag, AU reported.

No money was taken.

Authorities released a photo of the suspect and asked anyone with information to contact detectives at 706-721-8104 or 706-721-8073 or by email at police@augusta.edu.

