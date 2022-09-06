Aiken man charged in sexual incidents with 4 children

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken man has been arrested on allegations of sexual incidents with four minors.

The alleged incidents happened between Aug. 20 and Sept. 2, according to a report from Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Charleston Durand Horton, 33, was arrested Saturday after a father reported to authorities that his daughter told him she and her siblings were being sexually assaulted by Horton, who was known by one of the parents.

An incident report from deputies indicates the victims were male as well as female, and the charges indicate at least one victim was under 11 years old and others were under 16.

Horton was being held Tuesday in Aiken County jail on one count of first-degree, three counts of second-degree and four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt.

