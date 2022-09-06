Age is no limit for the man known as the ‘The World’s Strongest Granddaddy’

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - He’s known as ‘The World’s Strongest Granddaddy.’

A 27-time lives right here in Hephzibah.

We caught up with him as he prepares for another championship run.

“I’m Tee Meyers, the ‘World’s Strongest Granddaddy,’ 66 years old, 195 pounds, drug-free, and very good looking,” he said.

Tee ‘Skinny Man’ Meyers might be 66 years old, but he doesn’t let his age stop him.

“Even with an old car, you’re going to keep patching it up because I can’t get a new body, so I’ve got to take care of the one I’ve got. So, I’m still going,” said Meyers.

He’s still winning. Over the last four decades, he’s set more than 50 world records and won 27 world titles.

“I’ve got more world titles than Ric Flair, how about that,” he asked.

The question is, does he have more titles or nicknames?

“The World’s... Strongest... Granddaddy,” he said. “King Daddy Supreme, Hershey Hammer, Ebony Mudslide, Cocoa Crunch, Brown Bruiser, Electric Milkshake.”

Skinny Man is what many know him as. That’s what he was before he became a champion.

“I was in the military. I barely made the military because I had to lift 70 pounds, and I struggled to lift that 70,” he said.

Through hard work, he bulked up into a champion who continues to prove the doubters wrong.

“The first thing they tell me is you’re too old to be doing this,” said Meyers.

As he showed in our interview, that competitive fire still burns.

Meyers says he will compete in the USA Drug-Free Championships in Atlanta. If he wins there, he’ll get to compete for his 28th world title.

