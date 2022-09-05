Two siblings, first in the CSRA to earn Eagle Scout rank together

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Local boy scouts are celebrating the first brother-sister duo in the CSRA to be awarded Eagle Scout status at the same time.

Today was a big day for Wyatt and Madelyn Wilson.

In 2018, Boy Scouts of America announced that girls would be allowed to become cub scouts and start their journey to Eagle Scout.

Madelyn started her journey three and a half years ago and has now come full circle with her brother Wyatt.

“With Madelyn being my competitor, I didn’t want her to beat me. So it really helped push me to push me and motivate me to get it faster,” said Wyatt.

Wyatt Wilson has been an active boy scout for the last seven years.

He says he did not get serious about becoming an eagle scout until three years ago when the BSA program allowed girls, like his sister Madelyn, to join and earn the same rank.

“This moment, this day completely, really means a lot to me, because of how much work I’ve put in,” said Madelyn.

Madelyn is a founding member of troop 1615

She was determined to be a leader even when they did not have older girls to learn from.

Her Scoutmaster, Suellen Cermenaro said, “Madeline was awesome at that. Because being the first SPL (Senior Patrol Leader), there was no right or wrong, she did not know what to do or how to do it. And so she tried different things, some work, some didn’t, some needed to be refined. And it made her such a strong person.”

Each Scout’s journey is different lengths, but it’s still the same work.

“The girls have to do the exact same thing the boys do in order to become an Eagle Scout, no change, no modification, no watered down. No, no anything,” said Cermenaro.

They both say this leaves them ready to handle leadership in the world.

“Being Eagle Scout to me, it’s just putting the words into action, putting, doing everything that the Scout Law says in your daily life,” said Madelyn.

And Wyatt says this opens up doors for them to show others how to be a proper leader.

“I think, by getting the Eagle Scout award, people will look up to us, and we will be able to lead people better,” said Wyatt.

If you are interested in signing up go to https://beascout.scouting.org/ where you can find the closest BSA program in your area. You can also contact the Georgia Carolina Council at (706) 733-5277

