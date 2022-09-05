Submit Photos/Videos
NASCAR driver salutes fallen officer, Monetta firefighter

Drew Barr
Drew Barr(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DARLINGTON, S.C. - NASCAR driver Kyle Weatherman honored a fallen Cayce police officer and Monetta volunteer firefighter.

At Saturday’s Xfinity Series race, his car, number 34, was dedicated to Drew Barr.

EARLIER | Officer was ‘married to the passion of helping his community’

The race car displayed Barr’s name written right above the window.

Barr lost his life April 24 while working as a Cayce police officer. After he responded to a domestic disturbance call, a suspect fired a gun, killing him.

Fallen Cayce Police Officer Drew Barr honored at NASCAR race
Fallen Cayce Police Officer Drew Barr honored at NASCAR race(City of Cayce Police Department)

Officers say the suspect took his own life after a seven-hour standoff.

Barr had also been a firefighter in Monetta since he was 15.

Barr was not married and did not have any kids, but he left behind his mother, father and older sister.

Many who knew Barr in Aiken County say he was married to his career of helping and serving others.

