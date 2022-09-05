N. Georgians still dealing with floodwaters as more rain expected

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. - Residents in some parts of northwest Georgia are spending their Labor Day holiday cleaning up after floodwaters invaded their homes and businesses over the weekend.

And forecasters warned of the possibility of torrential downpours across already saturated ground.

Among the hardest-hit areas in this weekend’s storms was northwest Georgia, where 12 inches of rain fell in some spots, forecasters said.

“It looked like a tornado had come through rather than a flood,” said Heather Casey who owns both a gift shop and a café in downtown Summerville. “The water pushed our front doors open and broke our front doors, and merchandise was just floating down the street”

Southern Bedding Company lost 75 percent of its merchandise – mostly mattresses made on site. Owner Dee Spears said he thought he was prepared for the possibility of flooding. His workers had placed several mattresses on risers.

“Normally when they say it’s going to rain heavily, we put everything up, which we had up anyway,” he said, “but we’ve never had one this high.”

The flooding knocked out water service to parts of Georgia’s Chattooga County, where the school system called off classes for the next couple of days, authorities said.

“Our main thrust right now is getting our water situation back in hand,” said Earle Rainwater, who owns Rainwater Funeral Home in Summerville and serves as the Chattooga County coroner.

“Without water, you can’t do anything,” he said Monday. “We don’t have water except for bottled water and what’s in the creeks.”

Residents still dealing with flooding

“We have no water whatsoever,” said Summerville resident Marvin Timmons

For many that’s City Hall, where donations keep pouring in.

“We have a baby at home so we need water really bad,” said Summerville resident, Sarah Timmons. “We have to make formula, so we’re struggling.”

While the city is recovering from this weekend’s flood, the focus now is getting running water up and running.

“The biggest thing as far as the city of Summerville has been our water treatment plant,” said Mayor Harry Harvey.

Harvey said the water system, which was hit hard from the downpour, serves around 8,000 customers who have little or no running water as of Monday afternoon.

“There is water where it may have low flow, but the entire city is impacted,” Harvey said.

He said a full assessment of the plant could take days but adds as of now, there’s no specific timeline when residents can see water flowing again.

The hope is that the wait isn’t much longer.

“They are working now at doing parts of that and getting up what we possibly can,” said Harvey.

In the meantime, neighbors are grateful to fill up or pick up whatever they can get.

State of emergency

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Sunday declared a state of emergency in Chattooga and Floyd counties. That directed all state resources to help with “preparation, response and recovery activities.”

“As we work with local partners to address the damage in affected communities, Marty and I are asking all Georgians to join us in praying for the lives and homes impacted,” said Gov. Kemp.

In Chattooga County, several people had to be rescued from their homes on Sunday, especially in lower-lying areas of the county, Rainwater said. “They used Jon Boats, they used kayaks, they used anything that would float.”

Parts of Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia were under flash flood watches through Monday evening. The chance for flash flooding also extended to the northeast, into Pennsylvania and parts of southern New England, the weather service said.

Church pastors and volunteers planned to distribute water on Monday in the small towns of Summerville and Trion, according to the Chattooga County Emergency Management Agency.

“We’ve never had anything like this before,” Summerville Mayor Harry Harvey said.

After visiting the community’s flooded water treatment plant Monday morning, Harvey said, “Things are not as bad as we thought they were, or as bad as they could be.”

Workers were at the site Monday assessing the damage. By late Monday or early Tuesday, “we should have a much better assessment as to what needs to be done,” Harvey said.

The Chattooga County School System will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to the flooding, Superintendent Jared Hosmer said.

“Without water, we are unable to flush toilets, wash hands, drink from the fountains, or prepare lunches,” Hosmer said Monday in announcing the decision.

From reports by WGCL and The Associated Press

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.