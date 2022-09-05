Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

At least 10 shot, 1 killed outside Ohio bar, police say

East Cleveland police said at 2:53 a.m. they received multiple calls reporting shots fired...
East Cleveland police said at 2:53 a.m. they received multiple calls reporting shots fired outside the Just Us Lounge & Deli.(Gray News, file)
By Julia Bingel and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - One person was killed and at least 10 others injured in a shooting outside a bar early Monday morning, WOIO reported.

East Cleveland police said at 2:53 a.m. they received multiple calls reporting shots fired outside the Just Us Lounge & Deli.

When officers arrived, several victims were taken to various hospitals.

One person has died from their injuries, but no information on the victim has been released at this time.

There is also no other information on the surviving victims.

Agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation have also been called to the scene to help with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Richmond Country Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on Highland Avenue
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Three arrested in Burke County drug bust
Baby gators at Brick Pond Park.
Baby gators are grabbing some attention in North Augusta
The lighthouse at Hunting Island State Park near Beaufort.
Bigfoot sighting reported at South Carolina state park
Thomas Arthur Berry, 24.
Friends heartbroken after 24-year-old found dead at lake

Latest News

In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on...
Ukraine says nuclear plant offline after Russian shelling
Capitol Peak is a mountain with an elevation of 14,137 feet and is considered to be one of...
Woman dies rock climbing when rock suddenly breaks
Arsenic was found in the tap water, making the water unusable for anything.
Water woes hit New York housing complex
Sean Penn is among those targeted in the latest Russian sanctions list.
Russia sanctions 25 more Americans, including Sean Penn, Ben Stiller
[FULL] Morning Mix- Labor Day activities, senior golfers, and more!
[FULL] Morning Mix- Labor Day activities, senior golfers, and more!