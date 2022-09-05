SLED assisting in search for uncle of late actor Chadwick Boseman

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who suffers from dementia and type two diabetes.

Deputies say Tony Boseman was last seen in the Boseman Road area at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Boseman was seen wearing camo pants, a green shirt, black shoes and a LA baseball cap, deputies say.

Tony Boseman’s family confirmed that he is the uncle of the late “Black Panther” actor, Chadwick Boseman.

On Tuesday afternoon, The State Law Enforcement Division confirmed that agents are helping the Sheriff’s Office with their search.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4440.

