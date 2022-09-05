Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

SLED assisting in search for uncle of late actor Chadwick Boseman

The search for Tony Boseman, the uncle of late actor Chadwick Boseman, continues in Anderson Co.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who suffers from dementia and type two diabetes.

Deputies say Tony Boseman was last seen in the Boseman Road area at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Boseman was seen wearing camo pants, a green shirt, black shoes and a LA baseball cap, deputies say.

Tony Boseman’s family confirmed that he is the uncle of the late “Black Panther” actor, Chadwick Boseman.

On Tuesday afternoon, The State Law Enforcement Division confirmed that agents are helping the Sheriff’s Office with their search.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4440.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Deputies investigate shooting on Highland Avenue in Augusta
Generic ambulance photo
Accidental shooting causes injuries in Augusta, officials say
Krystal Anderson
Family frustrated by lack of answers on missing mom
Columbia County Sheriff's Office generic
2nd person in a week injured by traffic in front of a school
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard

Latest News

Brailan Dasun Glover
Man charged after real estate agent fends off assailant
Charleston Durand Horton
Aiken man charged in sexual incidents with 4 children
MM
[FULL} Morning Mix- Swag Gala, fighting procrastination, and more!
MM
Crystal Pearson and Quinn Shelt talk about Swag Gala
MM
Kelsey McCullough talks about the annual Brave the Shave event for childhood cancer awareness