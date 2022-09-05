Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Rain chances continue for Labor Day and your work week with mainly below-average highs.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Sep. 4, 2022
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Scattered showers continued into Sunday evening for portions of the CSRA with a few showers even possible during the overnight hours. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s. The chance of rain tonight is 40 percent with winds from the east to southeast at 1 to 3 mph.

More rain is possible for Labor Day. Mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures well below average in the middle 80s. We do not expect a washout kind of day, but on and off showers and thunderstorms are likely, especially after about 2 p.m. The chance of rain on Labor Day is 50 percent.

Cooler than average highs will stick around most of this week, courtesy of persistent cloud cover and elevated rain chances. Highs will be mainly in the mid/upper 80s all week. Tuesday and Wednesday look like they could be just a bit drier, so those days may be just a tad warmer with highs possibly reaching 90 degrees. Daily scattered rain chances will continue next week, mainly in the afternoon and early evening so be sure to keep the rain gear close by each day.

We are also keeping a close eye on the tropics. Danielle is a Category 1 hurricane but will not impact the U.S. mainland. Earl formed late this past Friday night just north of the Lesser Antilles. The current forecast from the National Hurricane Center keeps Earl out at sea and calls for it to also strengthen from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane in the next 48-72 hours.

