Labor Day Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We started this morning with a few light showers but we should stay mostly dry through midday with isolated to scattered storms. We do not expect a washout kind of day, but on and off showers and thunderstorms are likely, especially after about 1 pm, today’s rain chance is about 50 percent.

Cooler than average highs will stick around most of this week, courtesy of persistent cloud cover and elevated rain chances. Highs will be mainly in the mid/upper 80s all week. Tuesday and Wednesday look like they could be just a bit drier, so those days maybe just a tad warmer with highs possibly reaching 90 degrees. Daily scattered rain chances will continue next week, mainly in the afternoon and early evening so be sure to keep the rain gear close by each day.

Rain chances look to increase again come Thursday and Friday with scattered to widespread showers likely, this could impact high school football so make sure to keep it here for the latest.

We are also keeping a close eye on the tropics. Danielle is a Category 1 hurricane but will not impact the U.S. mainland. Earl formed late this past Friday night just north of the Lesser Antilles. The current forecast from the National Hurricane Center keeps Earl out at sea and calls for it to strengthen from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane in the next 48-72 hours and eventually a Category 3 storm by Saturday with winds of 120 mph with a direct effect on Bermuda.

