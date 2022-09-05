DAILY FORECAST | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Scattered downpours will remain possible across the CSRA through around midnight. There is a low flood risk for the CSRA into early tonight, mainly for areas north of I-20. Partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight once the rain moves out. Temperatures will drop to the mid and low 70s late tonight into early Tuesday.

Downpours could trigger isolated flooding issues in flood prone areas this evening into early tonight. (WRDW)

Tuesday looks mostly dry for the CSRA, outside of a few isolated showers that form in the afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy during the day. Highs will be warmer and reach the upper 80s and low 90s. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Wednesday morning lows will be in the low 70s. Partly cloudy skies during the day Wednesday with highs in the low 90s. Isolated showers and storms are possible in the afternoon, but most of the day should stay dry for the CSRA. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Rain chances look to increase again Thursday and Friday as a front stalls over the region. Morning lows Thursday will be near 70. Afternoon highs will be cooler in the mid-80s thanks to clouds and higher rain chances. Scattered showers and storms are expected during the day Thursday.

The Weather Prediction Center currently has the CSRA under a 15% slight risk for flash flooding Friday. Scattered to widespread showers are likely during the day which could trigger a few flood alerts. This could also impact high school football so make sure to keep it here for the latest. Highs on Friday will be cooler in the low 80s.

We are also keeping a close eye on the tropics. Danielle is a Category 1 hurricane but will not impact the U.S. mainland. Earl formed late this past Friday night just north of the Lesser Antilles. The current forecast from the National Hurricane Center keeps Earl out at sea and calls for it to strengthen from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane in the next 48-72 hours and eventually a Category 3 storm by Saturday with winds of 120 mph with a direct effect on Bermuda.

