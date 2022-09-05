College football is a big win for Augusta bars, restaurants

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The return of college football has Augusta-area businesses excited for fans’ return.

Augusta is in a sweet spot, surrounded by Georgia, South Carolina, Tech and Clemson.

And when each of these teams step out onto the field, fans tend to step into a bar.

“It draws people in. I think they run in the door just again to be here in a fun, laid-back, relaxed atmosphere to enjoy the game around friends,” said Daniel Scholer at Doc’s Porchside.

“Love college football,” Scholer said. “It helps weekends out a lot. And get a little bit of a crowd on Thursday night for some of the games, if it’s like a SEC or a good game, but Saturday, they just really pick up, 20 percent and 25 percent.”

From the drowsy summer months to the jam-packed fall, Rhinehart’s Oyster Bar sees about a 40 percent jump in business.

Among the hot commodities are appetizers.

They come out fast, and they’re the perfect finger food to last a half or two.

The staff at Rhinehart’s has been putting in the work this off-season to create the ultimate fan experience closer to home.

“It’s easier for people to come out and enjoy food and beer as opposed to being home and being responsible for the appetizers and all the entertainment,” Esha Tankersley said.

And the fans like to linger – sometimes with old friends and sometimes with newly made ones.

“Typically when they’re watching the game and just hanging out, they’re not looking to get bored,” Tankersley said. “They’re gonna hang out for a little bit.”

