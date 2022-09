AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At least one person was wounded in an accidental shooting Monday afternoon.

The call came in at 2:21 p.m. as a report of a gunshot wound in the 3000 block of Deans Bridge Road.

First responders learned that the wound was accidental, according to dispatchers.

It’s unclear how severe the injuries were.

