Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Richmond Country Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Highland Avenue

Investigation is still ongoing
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of Highland Avenue and Damascus Road.

Deputies received a call about the incident at 3:43 pm and responded to the situation

This investigation is still active and limited details are available at this time.

News 12 will continue to follow this story as it develops.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burke County Sheriff's Office
Three people arrested in Burke County drug bust
The lighthouse at Hunting Island State Park near Beaufort.
Bigfoot sighting reported at South Carolina state park
Baby gators at Brick Pond Park.
Baby gators are grabbing some attention in North Augusta
Thomas Arthur Berry, 24.
Friends heartbroken after 24-year-old found dead at lake
Ramando C. Williams, 18
New arrest made in Burke County murder of Augusta man

Latest News

Columbia County Sheriff's Office to offer a second set of eyes while you are gone
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office to provide an extra set of eyes while you are away
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Three people arrested in Burke County drug bust
DNR officials working to ensure a fun and safe holiday weekend
DNR officials working to ensure a fun and safe holiday weekend
DNR officials working to ensure a fun and safe holiday weekend