Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Morning lows Sunday will be back down near 70 with afternoon highs reaching into the middle to upper 80s. Patchy dense fog will stick around through about 10 a.m. Sunday morning so be sure to use extra caution on roadways. Sunday will be another partly sunny to mostly cloudy day with scattered showers and storms expected, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Winds will remain out of the east-southeast less than 10 mph.

Cooler than average highs will stick around most of next week with highs mainly in the mid/upper 80s all week. Tuesday and Wednesday look like they could be just a little bit drier, so those days may be just a tad warmer with highs possibly reaching 90 degrees. Daily scattered rain chances will continue next week, mainly in the afternoon and early evening so be sure to keep the rain gear close by each day.

We are also keeping a close eye on the tropics. Danielle is expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane but will not impact the U.S. mainland. Earl formed late Friday night just north of the Lesser Antilles. The current forecast from the National Hurricane Center keeps Earl out at sea and calls for it to also strengthen from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane.

