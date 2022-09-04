Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some low clouds and patchy dense fog Sunday morning will give way to partly to mostly cloudy skies for your Sunday afternoon. The extra cloud cover and higher than usual rain chances will keep high temperatures on the mild side for this time of year in the middle to upper 80s. The chance of rain, mainly after 2 p.m. is 40 percent. Winds will remain out of the east-southeast less than 10 mph.

Scattered showers will continue Sunday evening with a few showers even possible during the overnight hours, although the greatest chance of rain will be before sunset.

Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s. The chance of rain tonight is 40 percent with winds from the east to southeast at 1 to 3 mph.

More rain is possible for Labor Day. Mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures well below average in the middle 80s. We do not expect a washout kind of day, but off and on showers and thunderstorms are likely, especially after about 2 p.m. The chance of rain Monday is 60 percent.

Cooler than average highs will stick around most of next week, courtesy of persistent cloud cover and elevated rain chances. Highs will be mainly in the mid/upper 80s all week. Tuesday and Wednesday look like they could be just a bit drier, so those days may be just a tad warmer with highs possibly reaching 90 degrees. Daily scattered rain chances will continue next week, mainly in the afternoon and early evening so be sure to keep the rain gear close by each day.

We are also keeping a close eye on the tropics. Danielle is expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane but will not impact the U.S. mainland. Earl formed late Friday night just north of the Lesser Antilles. The current forecast from the National Hurricane Center keeps Earl out at sea and calls for it to also strengthen from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane.

