Columbia County Sheriff’s Office to provide an extra set of eyes while you are away

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office offers a service where they check in on your home every day while you’re on vacation.

Some people use it and others were shocked to learn about this.

The House Watch Program is something Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has been working to perfect for the last 10 years.

They say it’s to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community.

Sgt Josh Bogdanow of the Patrol Division at Columbia County Sheriff’s office said, “that’s something that I enjoy, something I take pride in.”

One way Sgt. Bogdanow has been able to do that is through Columbia County’s house watch program.

“It’s geared for that extra layer of protection for citizens living here that want to make sure their house is secured and it’s not broken into, and are not a victim of a crime when they’re out of town,” said Bogdanow.

The deputies have a checklist they go through daily while you are away.

“They will get out of their patrol cars, they’ll walk the property line, they’ll physically check your door latches or knobs, check your windows to make sure they’re locked and they don’t have any problem marks,” said Bogdanow.

This program is possible due to how many officers the county now has.

Bogdanow says he and his deputies cover Columbia County 24/7.

“Any given time, within 12 hours, the house will be checked once and then the night shift deputies will come on, they get the same check,” said Bogdanow.

With the holidays quickly approaching, this program allows deputies to stay ahead of crime.

“This allows us to be in the neighborhoods during those hot times when crime could be occurring. And it helps to actually curb crime because if a person that has ill intent with bad intentions sees a deputy driving through a neighborhood or actually walking around the house, it’s going to cause him to think twice about committing a crime in our area,” said Bogdanow.

Part of the main goal, he says, is to bridge the gap.

“What it does is it builds trust between our citizens, our community, and the sheriff’s office. And we’re just building a bridge to make this a better place for people to live in,” said Bogdanow.

He is grateful to be able to provide the community with peace.

“It’s great to know that we can serve the citizens of this area and make this a better place for them to live,” said Bogdanow.

Bogdanow says they are one of the few counties that offer this service for free.

Richmond County says they only do this by request.

We’re still waiting to hear back about Aiken County.

For more information on how you can get on the list, you can click here or call the Columbia County Dispatch Office at 706-541-2800.

