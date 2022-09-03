WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 3 highlights
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here is a look at the highlights and scores from Under the Lights week 3. Check out News 12 at 11 every Friday for Under the Lights.
Under the Lights
MORE COVERAGE:
- Striving to change the Mustang mindset one game at a time
- A heavyweight showdown between the Rebels and the Hornets
- Aquinas grids out tough win against Savannah Country
