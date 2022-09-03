Three people arrested in Burke County Drug Bust

KEYSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three people were arrested in Burke County Friday morning after a drug search.

Around 7:00 AM, deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team searched a home on Edwards Road in Keysville due to the illegal sale of narcotics from the home.

Deputies arrested 59 year old Sheila Jackson, 17 year old David J. Herndon, and a 15 year old during the search.

During the search deputies found drugs including cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana in bags for sale in addition to a large amount of money.

Herndon was also found in possession of a stolen .40 caliber semi-automatic gun. The unnamed Juvenile was found with a .45 caliber semi-automatic gun.

The Burke County Sheriff’s office said, Jackson was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Herndon was charged with theft by receiving a stolen firearm; and the unnamed juvenile was charged with being in possession of a firearm.

Jackson and Herndon were taken to the Burke County Detention Center after their arrest, and the juvenile was released to a family member.

These arrests come just two months after deputies arrested 66 year old James Abraham Robinson, for the sale of illegal narcotics out of the same home on July 1st of 2022. Guns were also found during the arrest of Robinson.

Robinson has been held at the Burke County Detention Center since being arrested in July. He is the boyfriend to Sheila Jackson who was arrested in Friday’s search.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.