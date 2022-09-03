Submit Photos/Videos
Striving to change the Mustang mindset one game at a time

By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Midland Valley has not beaten Silver Bluff since 2016.

They faced the Dawgs Friday to flip the switch in their favor.

“They run the ball really well. That’s one thing we struggled with against them last year, was being able to stop the run,” said Head Coach Earl Chapman.

Silver Bluff stomped on the Mustangs last year…43 to 0.

Then Sophomore Traevon Dunbar put up three touchdowns, stretching his way over 152 yards.

This year the running back is staring down the Dawgs across the field.

“For us, it’s not necessarily going against Tray’s former team, it’s just going to get the next team on our schedule,” he said.

A ligament injury over the winter sidelined Dunbar, until he can get his cleats dirty; he’s taken on a new role, coach.

“He has to learn our system, offensively, how we call things out plays in those things. He’s motivating guys. He has high energy. He’s a better person than he is a player. That’s been very beneficial for us. He’s done a great job of staying engaged,” said Chapman.

Changing the Mustang mindset is another check on Chapman’s list.

“This program has been down for a while. And when things like that happened, it can almost become a part of who you are, who you think you are. I think the biggest thing was putting that confidence in our kids, instilling that confidence into them. They’re all talented. When you work hard, those good things will happen for you,” he said.

