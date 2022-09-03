A heavyweight showdown between the Rebels and the Hornets

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the years, the Strom Thurmond Rebels have had a proud tradition of winning on the gridiron.

However, the Rebels have found themselves in a 0-2 hole to start the season.

We went to Strom Thurmond to find out what this team needs to do to get back on track.

“Strom Thurmond’s a special place, lot of tradition, lot of community support,” said Andrew Webb.

This year, Strom Thurmond takes the field under new leadership.

“It’s been a lot of fun, you know, we’ve got to get our team going, but the experience has been wonderful,” said Webb.

He comes from Saluda, where he was offensive coordinator. As he prepares the Rebels for game three, they’re still looking for win number one.

“We’ve been down twice in our first two games, we fought really hard to stay in them, which is good, but we’ve got to do a better job in just competing. We’ve got to do a better job in executing,” he said.

He says they need to get healthy and improve in all three phases of the game. But most importantly, they need to get a better start.

Last week they fell behind 20 to nothing in the first.

“We haven’t gotten off to good starts the first two games, but our kids are fighting really hard, and we’ve been working hard to get better, and we expect to get better tonight,” said Web.

Webb hopes they’ll start strong and finish with a win.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.