Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Patchy dense fog will stick around through about 9 a.m. with temperatures starting out on the steamy side in the lower to middle 70s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 80s with plenty of cloud cover and scattered showers and storms developing. It will not be an all day washout, but there is a decent chance at least an hour of your day will be wet. The greatest chance of rain is in the afternoon, but showers can not be completely ruled out in the morning as well. Winds will be out of the east-southeast less than 10 mph.

Morning lows Sunday will be back down near 70 with afternoon highs reaching into the middle to upper 80s. Sunday will be another cloudy day with scattered showers and storms expected, especially during the warm afternoon and evening hours. Winds will remain out of the east-southeast less than 10 mph.

Cooler than average highs will stick around most of next week with highs mainly in the mid-80s all week. Tuesday and Wednesday look like they could be just a little bit drier, so those days may be just a skosh warmer with highs possibly reaching 90 degrees. Daily rain chances will continue next week, mainly in the afternoon and early evening.

We are also keeping a close eye on the tropics. Danielle was stationary in the northern Atlantic as of 5:00 Saturday morning and will not impact the U.S. mainland, but Earl did form late Friday night. The current forecast from the National Hurricane Center keeps Earl out at sea and calls for it to remain a tropical storm.

