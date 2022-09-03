Aquinas grids out tough win against Savannah Country

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aquinas Fighting Irish are no strangers to success, and through two games, their offense has been putting on a clinic.

We stopped by Aquinas to learn more about how this team has made lighting up the scoreboard look easy.

The scoring starts with the relationship between the quarterback and wide receiver.

“We’re really deep in the receiver position, so we feel good about those guys. Spend a lot of time together starting back in spring. The quarterbacks and the receivers are always getting used to working together and paying off for us,” said Head Coach James Leonard.

He says this relationship has been key for Aquinas’s first two wins of the season.

“Anytime you can own the seven or 13 points, you’re doing a great job,” he said.

The match-up against Savannah Country Day will be their toughest yet.

“We’re gonna play great defense. They have two really good receivers and a good running back. I think it’s gonna come down and we’re gonna have to take those guys away and play really really good on defense and be smart with the ball on offense,” he said.

Back-to-back seasons of these two teams going into overtime to finish it out. Leonard expects nothing new this time around.

“Beat them in overtime last year. They beat us in overtime the year before, so we know it’s going to come down on the last, the last play of the game more than likely, and we’re expecting really tough game tonight,” said Leonard.

