What to know as dove-hunting season opens in 2-state

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dove-hunting season opens Saturday in Georgia and South Carolina.

“The opening day of dove hunting season is a highly anticipated event for wing shooters, and it always feels like the big kickoff for the fall hunting season,” said Alan Isler of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

In Georgia, the official 2022-23 dove season hunting dates are Sept. 3 through Oct. 9, Nov. 19-27 and Dec. 19 through Jan. 31. Statewide shooting hours for all dove seasons are half an hour before sunrise to sunset.

In South Carolina, the mourning dove hunting dates are Sept. 3 through Oct. 8 (shooting hours from noon to sunset), Nov. 12-26 (shooting hours from half an hour before sunrise to sunset) and Dec. 24 through Jan. 31 (shooting hours from half an hour before sunrise to sunset).

The bag limit in each state is 15 birds per day.

For more information on dove hunting in Georgia, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/migratory-bird-info.

For information in South Carolina, visit https://www.eregulations.com/southcarolina/hunting.

Things to know in Georgia

Field forecast (GeorgiaWildlife.com/hunting/dove): The dove field forecast identifies available crops and anticipated hunting conditions for opening day.

Regulations: The daily bag limit is 15 doves per hunter. Collared doves may be taken and do not count toward your daily limit. Shotguns must be plugged to hold no more than three shot shells while hunting dove. Hunters must obtain permission from landowners before hunting on private property.

Banded doves: In 2003, the U.S. Geological Survey and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, in cooperation with several states, including Georgia, initiated an ongoing dove banding project. Hunters can participate in this conservation effort by examining harvested doves for leg bands and reporting band numbers at www.reportband.gov.

Make sure the field is legal: Check out the online brochure, “Dove Hunting and Agricultural Practices in Georgia,” available at GeorgiaWildlife.com/migratory-bird-info.

Licenses needed: Hunters 16 years of age and older need to have a hunting license and a Georgia migratory bird stamp. Hunters may purchase licenses online at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com, by phone at 800-366-2661 or at license vendor locations (list of vendors available online).

Stay on course in Georgia

Before you hit the field for the upcoming dove season, make sure you’ve completed a hunter education course. Hunters can take the course completely online or take part in a classroom course.

Completion of a hunter education course is required for any person born on or after Jan. 1, 1961, who purchases a season hunting license in Georgia, is at least 12 years old and hunts without adult supervision and/or hunts big game (deer, turkey, bear) on a wildlife management area.

The only exceptions include people who purchase a short-term hunting license (as opposed to an annual season license) or are hunting on their own land or are a dependent hunting on land of their parents or legal guardians.

For more information, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/hunting/huntereducation or call 706-557-3355.

