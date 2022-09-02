Suspect arrested in Crosland Park shooting ambush

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested over a shooting ambush in Aiken’s Crosland Park neighborhood that happened on the same night a driver was shot dead in May.

The newly arrested suspect, Bilal Bradley, 20, of Hampton Avenue, has the same name as the son of the driver who was killed. We’re trying to verify whether there’s a connection.

The crimes took place on the night of May 3, according to the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

The shooting rampage took place around midnight at 1316 Aldrich St., according to the agency. Officers were told that about five males on foot had shot at the home and a 30-year-old Stacy Broen Croft before running into the woods and deeper into Crosland Park.

Croft said he was in the front of the home when several males ran up and started shooting in his direction. He ran to the back of the home, where there were more shooters who fired at him, as well.

He said he took cover between three cars in the back of the home before getting inside.

There were multiple bullet holes in the front, back, left and interior walls side of the house, which had children and adults inside. Cars also were damaged.

On Thursday, authorities arrested Bradley and he was booked into Aiken County jail on charges of attempted murder, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, discharging firearms into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

About an hour before the Aldrich Street incident, officers found a driver, Charles Bradley, 49, of Aiken, shot dead inside a vehicle at Hampton Avenue and Assembly Street .

According to his obituary, Charles Bradley had a son named Bilal.

Javon Croft has been arrested in connection with the slaying of Charles Bradley. He shares the same last name as the man Bilal Bradley is accused of shooting at.

In addition, a man with the same last name, Earnest Croft, was shot dead on Aug. 18, 2021, in the 1300 block of Aldrich Street . Police at the time reported that the shooting was believed to be gang-related.

Freddie Lee Simpkins was also identified as a suspect in Charles Bradley’s death.

