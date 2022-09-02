Spike in drunken boating raises risks, Ga. wardens warn

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Labor Day weekend is a popular time for people to enjoy themselves, and one of the activities many enjoy is getting out on the water. Still, boating can be dangerous when alcohol is involved.

Law enforcement officials expect Labor Day weekend to be busy as usual, which means they will be on high alert for people boating under the influence.

“So this weekend is kind of like the last big boating hoorah of the year,” said Gregory Castelli, a game warden for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

He said the agency has seen a rise in boaters under the influence.

Castelli says, “They are up this year from last year, approximately seven from last year. It’s roughly 30. It’s an increase for this area. In the past, we haven’t seen numbers quite like that, and we’re certainly hoping to try and get that down, but it it’s a big issue on the lake. Impairment can cause accidents, one of the biggest contributing factors to boating incidents and accidents fatalities.”

For people who may want to visit a bigger lake in Georgia like Lake Lanier, Capt. Robert Estrada, the owner of TowBoatUS, expects boating activity on the lake to “triple” this Labor Day holiday and urges boating safety fundamentals. Estrada says it’s important to have a sober boat operator.

AT THE LAKE Due to below-average rainfall in the past three months, the Army Corps of Engineers has cut the flow of water through Strom Thurmond Dam. This will conserve water in the lake. While some swim beaches and boat launching lanes have limited water levels, camping, boating, skiing, fishing and other forms of recreation continue. Officials urge the public to use caution when boating, swimming or fishing because as reservoir levels decline, underwater obstructions will be closer to the surface.

“We don’t have lanes on in on the lake like you do on the road, so they’ll be going all different types of directions, and if you are sober, you’re a little bit more focused,” said Estrada.

Not only do you want to ensure that you have a sober driver, Game Warden Castelli also wants people to be sure they have all of the required safety equipment.

Castelli says, “Do a pre-launch check make sure you have all your safety equipment, including your life jackets or throwable your fire extinguisher. Make sure all those lights are gonna work if you’re gonna be out at night, and like I said, familiarize yourself with the water. You know some of the lakes around here can be difficult at times, depending on where you’re at.”

In Georgia, it is illegal to operate a boat if their blood alcohol level is over 0.08 percent. Penalties can be as high as $1,000.

In South Carolina

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will offer free boat inspections in an effort to promote waterway safety.

The inspections will be held Sept. 3, 4 and 5 at boat landings around the state.

Officials will check for required safety equipment and proper registration. They say instead of tickets, boaters will be given an opportunity to correct any problems before launch.

Officers will also be available to answer questions and give advice on water safety.

The full list of dates, times and locations is as follows:

Saturday

Darlington Co. - Easterling Landing, Lake Robinson; 10 a.m. until noon

Horry Co. - Johnny Causey; 10 a.m. until noon

Lexington Co. - Lake Murray Dam; 10 a.m. until noon

Pickens Co. - 12 Mile Boat Ramp; 10 a.m. until noon

York Co. - Ebenezer Park, Lake Wylie; 10 a.m. until noon

Sunday

Anderson Co. - River Forks Boat Ramp, Lake Hartwell; 10 a.m. until noon

Beaufort Co. - Grays Hill Boat Landing; 10 a.m. until noon

Charleston Co. - Buck Hall Boat Landing; 10 a.m. until noon

Clarendon Co. - Alex Harvin Boat Landing; 10 a.m. until noon

Fairfield Co.- Wateree State Park, Lake Wateree Murray; 10 a.m. until noon

Charleston Co. - Leeds Avenue; 10 a.m. until noon

Darlington Co. - Easterling Landing, Lake Robinson; 10 a.m. until noon

Laurens Co. - River Fork Boat Landing; 10 a.m. until noon

Lexington Co. - Lake Murray Dam; 10 a.m. until noon

Oconee Co. - South Cove Park, Lake Keowee; 10 a.m. until noon

York Co. - Ebenezer Park, Lake Wylie, 10 a.m. until noon

SCDNR officers say boating violations can be reported by calling 1-800-922-5431.

