Senator Raphael Warnock comes to Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Senator Raphael Warnock made a couple of campaign stops in our area Thursday.

He made a stop at Augusta Technical College and spoke in Burke County.

Warnock came to highlight his goals to lower costs and add more jobs in the state.

He recently supported the Inflation Reduction Act with Senator Jon Ossoff, which limits the cost of insulin to $35 per month for seniors.

He’s also trying to pass a new bill that will invest in manufacturing and project other jobs. His Republican opponent, Herschel Walker has planned to visit Augusta on Sept. 14.

