Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Police shoot man who stabbed employee inside Macy’s at Mall of Georgia

By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gwinnett Police are on the scene of an incident involving a shooting and stabbing at Macy’s in the Mall of Georgia on Buford Drive in Buford.

Gwinnett PD says that the incident started with a man smashing counters in the jewelry department at Macy’s department store.

The man then tried to escape in a truck but police were able to stop him, according to the police department. After the truck was stopped, the man began running away and that is when he was shot. He was transported to the hospital and is stable. His exact condition is unknown.

Police said the employee, who was stabbed in the abdomen and arm, has “severe injuries.”

There are road closures in the area.

Macy’s released the following statement:

At Macy’s the safety of our customers and our colleagues is a top priority. We are working closely with the local police department on this investigation and defer all comments about the case to them per policy.

WATCH LIVE REPORT BELOW

Breaking news at Mall of Georgia
Breaking news at Mall of Georgia(WGCL)
SCENE OUTSIDE MACY'S AT MALL OF GEORGIA
SCENE OUTSIDE MACY'S AT MALL OF GEORGIA(AREVALO DIEGO/VIEWER)

Macy’s sent CBS46 the following statement regarding the incident.

At this time, no other information is known.

CBS46 has a crew on the way. Stick with us online and on-air for the very latest developments.

MAP OF THE AREA

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Arthur Berry, 24.
Friends heartbroken after 24-year-old found dead at lake
From left: Venus Latrice Shelton and Rommie Wiliams
Woman arrested in 2019 Augusta slaying
Daniel Allen Fulmer
Man charged with sexual battery of stranded driver in Augusta
First responder vehicles blocked the entrance to an area at Thurmond Lake where a body was...
SLED investigating murder after body found at Thurmond Lake
The lighthouse at Hunting Island State Park near Beaufort.
Bigfoot sighting reported at South Carolina state park

Latest News

Louisiana lawmakers advance bill making it easier for nurse practitioners to practice without...
Health roundup: Resource fair, cancer walk, COVID tests set
Mansfield student tests positive for Monkeypox; parents worry about exposure
South Carolina, Georgia work to reach those who need monkeypox shots
Dove hunting
What to know as dove-hunting season opens in 2-state
MM
The CSRA and Mustang Club of America brings "Ponies in the Plaza Grand National" car show to Augusta