Police shoot man who stabbed employee inside Macy’s at Mall of Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gwinnett Police are on the scene of an incident involving a shooting and stabbing at Macy’s in the Mall of Georgia on Buford Drive in Buford.
Gwinnett PD says that the incident started with a man smashing counters in the jewelry department at Macy’s department store.
The man then tried to escape in a truck but police were able to stop him, according to the police department. After the truck was stopped, the man began running away and that is when he was shot. He was transported to the hospital and is stable. His exact condition is unknown.
Police said the employee, who was stabbed in the abdomen and arm, has “severe injuries.”
There are road closures in the area.
Macy’s released the following statement:
At Macy’s the safety of our customers and our colleagues is a top priority. We are working closely with the local police department on this investigation and defer all comments about the case to them per policy.
At this time, no other information is known.
