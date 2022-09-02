New arrest made in Burke County murder of Augusta man

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another suspect has been arrested and charged with the murder of an Augusta man who was found dead in Waynesboro.

Ramando C. Williams, 18, of Augusta, was taken into custody Friday by Burke County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the US Marshals.

Williams is being charged in the July murder of Morris Harden Jr., according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says more arrests are possible in the future.

According to authorities, Williams was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

EARLIER

A fourth person was arrested in the July murder of an Augusta man whose body was found in Burke County.

Ramando Cartrellis Moore, 38, of Grovetown, was taken into custody and booked into Burke County jail in the murder of Morris Harden Jr., according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Ramando Cartrellis Moore (Contributed)

Moore is charged with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Morris Harden (Contributed)

Previously arrested in the case were:

Willie Warren Johnson 51, of Augusta, charged with murder, kidnapping, and tampering with evidence.

Carl Grady Rouse 61, of Augusta, charged with murder, kidnapping, and tampering with evidence.

Albert Killebrew III of Augusta, charged with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

(Left to right) Carl Grady Rouse, Willie Warren Johnson, and Albert Killebrew III. (WRDW)

Harden’s body was found after deputies were called on July 10 to the 1200 block of Watkins Pond Road, between Old Waynesboro Road and Highway 56.

Harden had last been seen at his home on Dyer Street in Augusta and had no apparent ties to the Burke County area.

Through an investigation, it was determined that Harden had been shot and killed at a home on Ninth Avenue in Augusta, and then his body was brought to Watkins Pond Road and dumped.

Johnson, Killebrew, and Rouse are booked in the Burke County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are forthcoming.

