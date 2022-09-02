Submit Photos/Videos
Millen man admits running meth empire from behind bars

Magnum Jelani Neely
Magnum Jelani Neely(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - All four defendants in an Augusta methamphetamine-trafficking ring await sentencing now that the conspiracy’s lead defendant has admitted guilt.

Magnum Jelani Neely, 38, of Millen, an inmate at Dooly State Prison, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to federal prosecutors.

He faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison up to life, along with substantial financial penalties and a minimum of five years of supervised release.

From inside prison, Neely used contraband cellphones to contact couriers to deliver drugs to buyers, according to authorities.

“With substantial assistance from co-conspirators, Neely was able to direct a high-volume of meth distribution even as he served a 10-year state sentence for violent crime,” U.S. Attorney David Estes said. “This investigation shut down his operation.”

Neely was indicted in April along with these co-conspirators:

  • Patricia Gregory, 45, of Augusta, who awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
  • Fanesia Smith, 39, of Augusta, who awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
  • Yvonne Smith, 57, of Augusta – mother of Fanesia Smith – who faces a statutory sentence of up to three years in prison after pleading guilty to misprision of a felony for knowing of, and helping to conceal, the criminal activity of the conspiracy.

Each of the defendants will be sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Department of Corrections.

“The ringleader of a once-thriving methamphetamine ring profited by spreading this insidious poison throughout Richmond County and elsewhere, all while serving a prison sentence,” said Robert J. Murphy, special agent in charge of the DEA Atlanta field division. 

“But DEA and its law enforcement partners are committed to holding criminals accountable, no matter whether they’re locked up or on the streets.”

