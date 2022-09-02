Health roundup: Resource fair, cancer walk, COVID tests set

WAYNESBORO, Ga. - A health and community resource fair is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept 10 at the YMCA in Waynesboro.

There will be free food from Golden Harvest, heath screenings a free barbecue lunch, free clothing, free health screenings and lots of vendors with free swag.

The Y is at 50 Olympic Drive.

At 9 a.m. just before the fair, there will be a Reduce Your Risk monthly breast cancer awareness walk.

Where to get a free COVID test on Labor Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Georgia Department of Public Health and Mako Medical continue to offer free COVID testing to the public.

On Labor Day, it will be offered from 8 a.m. to noon at 525 15th St

For faster service, preregister at https://covid19.dph.ga.gov/en-US.

For more information, visit that site or call 706-721-5800.

VA Community Living Center gets high ratings

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Veterans Health Administration recently announced that VA Augusta Health Care System’s Community Living Center earned a five-star rating for both quality and staffing.

That’s the highest possible score in each category for a VA long-term residential facility.

It is the 11th straight quarter the VA Augusta senior living facility has earned a 5-star quality rating. The CLC also earned an overall four-star rating for the third consecutive quarter, placing it among the top-rated nursing homes in the Augusta area according to Medicare nursing home data.

“VA Augusta is dedicated to delivering high-quality, compassionate care to CSRA Veterans, and the Community Living Center is a shining example of that commitment,” said VA Augusta Health Care System Executive Director Dr. Robin Jackson.

Edgefield County opioid program marks a first

EDGEFIELD, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office announce the first successful contact of DHEC’s new Community Opioid Paramedic Education program.

Begun at DHEC in 2019, seven counties currently participate in the program, which is a post-overdose outreach program.

Typically, within 72 hours of a person’s overdose, a COPE team – which consists of a paramedic; law enforcement officer; and peer-support specialist, mental health counselor or social worker – will visit a survivor at their residence for a wellness check and provide educational drug treatment materials and resources.

Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland was an eager partner for DHEC’s COPE program and began helping the agency make connections in Edgefield County. That effort led to a candidate being selected by Garrett Lynn, EMS director for Edgefield County.

