Empty folders marked classified among items found in FBI search of Trump home
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s Florida home last month found empty folders marked with classified banners, according to a more detailed inventory of the seized material made public by the Justice Department on Friday.
The inventory reveals in general terms the contents of 33 boxes taken from Mar-a-Lago during the Aug. 8 search.
It shows the extent to which newspapers, magazines and other items were commingled among documents that investigators say were marked as classified, including at the top-secret level.
