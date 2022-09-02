Education roundup: Aiken Tech raises more than $27,000 for scholarships

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. - The Aiken Technical College Foundation raised $27,276.51 for student scholarships during its inaugural Day of Giving on Thursday.

In honor of the college’s founding on Sept. 1, 1972, the Day of Giving lasted 19 hours and 72 minutes. Alumni, friends, and community partners were invited to participate by giving to the foundation to support the student scholarship fund.

Newly accepted and current Aiken Tech students can apply for scholarships for the 2023-2024 academic year from Jan. 1 through March 1.

While the focus of the Day of Giving was student scholarships, there are additional opportunities to support initiatives, said foundation Director Beth LaClair.

“There is still a critical need to support students beyond tuition scholarships,” she said. “Gifts can be made to the Student Emergency fund, a fund that provides support to students in a financial crisis that is impacting their ability to successfully continue their students as well as the campus Blessing Box.” Those interested in giving to the Foundation may visit atc.edu/Foundation/Give to learn more and to make a gift.

Corporate sponsors for the Day of Giving event were:

Academic year sponsors: MAU Workforce Solutions, McMillian Pazdan Smith Architecture, Piedmont Augusta, Rolls Royce, Savannah River Mission Completion, and Savannah River Nuclear Solutions.

Semester scholarship sponsors: Security Federal Bank and SRP Federal Credit Union.

3 selected as Edgefield County Teacher of the Year finalists

JOHNSTON, S.C. – The Edgefield County School District announces three Teacher of the Year finalists – Tiffany Burton, Merriwether Elementary School; Diane Knight, Merriwether Middle School; and Ashley Richards, Douglas Elementary School.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin O’Gorman and district leaders surprised each of the finalists with flowers in their classrooms on Tuesday.

Burton, a third-grade teacher with 13 years of experience in the classroom, wants all of her students to know they are loved and accepted.

“I believe every child needs to be loved exactly where they are,” Burton wrote in her Teacher of the Year application.

Knight, an eighth-grade teacher with over 25 years of classroom experience, always encourages her students to hold themselves to higher standards of performance.

“My philosophy of teaching is simple; it is the enhancement of each student’s individuality to be and do more in the classroom and in the world,” Knight wrote in her application.

Richards, a kindergarten teacher with 13 years of experience in the classroom, focuses on developing relationships with each of her students.

“I believe it is important that I establish a classroom filled with meaningful relationships in order to create an atmosphere that is engaging, empowering, and enriched,” Richards wrote in her application.

Students receive $1,000 scholarships to study health care

AIKEN, S.C. - Rural Health Services Inc. awarded $1,000 scholarships to three students from the Aiken County Public School District.

Jada Fleming, Kyla Padgett and Bailey Bennett each received $1,000 to go toward their accredited university for a degree in health care.

The scholarship was awarded at the Clyburn Center for Primary Care on Aug. 17 by RHS CEO Carolyn Emanuel-McClain, Dr. Kenneth Judd, Dr. Liz Stewart and Dr. Kenneth Jones.

Judd commended the students on their hard work and dedication to the local community and wished them luck at their future universities.

The Dr. Kenneth P. Judd and RHS Health Science Scholarship is offered to Aiken County students who plan to pursue a career in the health care industry.

Georgia changing its evaluation system for educators

ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Education is launching a pilot for a new teacher evaluation system that emphasizes growth and elevates the teaching profession.

The pilot will feature a comprehensive educator evaluation system that promotes teacher collaboration and shared ownership for professional growth, recognition for effective practices, and clear pathways for career advancement.

The pilot will include up to a dozen school districts representing urban, suburban and rural communities selected to participate this fall, with the pilot taking place during the 2023-24 school year.

“I am fully committed to developing a teacher evaluation model that treats teachers as professionals and helps them succeed throughout their careers, to the benefit of students – rather than a punitive, ‘gotcha’ system,” state Superintendent Richard Woods said. “This pilot is an opportunity for proof of concept and will allow us to work with school districts throughout the state to create an evaluation system that’s designed for teacher growth.”

