Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures will stay in the mid to low 70s into early Friday. Winds will be light out of the east.

Watch out for a few areas of patchy fog prior to 9 AM. Scattered rain chances this afternoon as winds turn out of the southeast and draw back in more moisture. Highs today will be cooler in the upper 80s. Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible in the afternoon with rain chances lingering up until sunset. Rain chances look to decrease after sunset with most of the rain ending before Friday Night Football games. Winds will be out of the east-southeast between 5-10 mph.

For the weekend, morning lows will be near 70 and afternoon highs will be in the mid-80s. Scattered showers and storms are expected both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. It won’t be an all day washout either day, but there is a decent chance at least an hour of your afternoon could get wet. Stay weather aware for outdoor plans.

Cooler than average highs will stick around most of next week with highs in the mid-80s Monday through Thursday. Daily rain chances will continue next week, mainly in the afternoon and early evening.

We are also keeping a close eye on the tropics. The National Hurricane Center is currently monitoring two areas of potential tropical development. The area of highest concern is just east of the Lesser Antilles with a 80% chance of becoming a tropical depression in the next five days. We also have finally seen the fourth storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season with Danielle in the central Atlantic Basin.

