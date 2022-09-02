Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Scattered rain chances this afternoon as winds turn out of the southeast and draw back in more moisture. Rain chances will decrease the closer we get to sunset. Most of the high school football games tonight should be mostly dry, but bleachers will be wet. Partly cloudy skies expected overnight with patchy fog forming into early Saturday morning. Overnight lows will bottom out near 70.

Games should remain mostly dry tonight, but showers and storms are expected before kickoff. (WRDW)

Patchy dense fog is possible early Saturday with sunrise temperatures in the low 70s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms are expected in the afternoon. It won’t be an all day washout, but there is a decent chance at least an hour of your afternoon could get wet. Stay weather aware for outdoor plans. Winds will be out of the east-southeast less than 10 mph.

Morning lows Sunday will be back down near 70. Afternoon highs Sunday will be in the mid-80s. Scattered showers and storms are expected during the day. Winds will remain out of the east-southeast less than 10 mph.

Cooler than average highs will stick around most of next week with highs in the mid-80s Monday through Thursday. Daily rain chances will continue next week, mainly in the afternoon and early evening.

We are also keeping a close eye on the tropics. The National Hurricane Center is currently monitoring two areas of potential tropical development. The area of highest concern is just east of the Lesser Antilles with a 70% chance of becoming a tropical depression in the next five days. We also have finally seen the fourth storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season with Danielle in the central Atlantic Basin.

